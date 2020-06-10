Hans Barrow passes away at 83

Insurance Brokers – Guyana Limited today announced the passing of its founder Hans Barrow.

A statement on its Facebook page follows:

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the death of IBGL’s founder, William Hansel Barrow. He died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Republic Park yesterday evening.

Mr Barrow was one of those remarkable people who could see an opportunity, and had the ability to make it a reality. He was the father of insurance broking in Guyana; paving the way for many others and as a result, thousands upon thousands of people have benefited from his endeavours. Everyone involved with IBGL, and the wider insurance community, feels a great sense of loss today.

Mr Barrow would make you want to be better just from the aura he gave off; despite his many titles he was a kind, generous and approachable man. He achieved so much success in his time, travelled extensively and lived a full life – dying just a month short of his 84th birthday. Of those years, he spent 62 of them with his loving wife, Yvonne who was with him until the very end. He leaves behind 5 children and 9 grandchildren.

In his latter years, his dementia stripped him of some memories but that has not diminished our memory of the great man he was; we will never forget you, boss!

May you rest in eternal peace