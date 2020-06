GuySuCo seeking gov’t bailout from ‘dire’ crisis -may not be able to survive after second week of June without funds

The future of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) hinges on a government bailout as the corporation faces possible closure having exhausted its finances and is now desperately seeking support from the Government.

This is the exact situation GuySuCo had found itself in when the APNU+AFC government took office in May, 2015.

Within the past months, Stabroek News had reported that the company has found itself in a financial crisis and was uncertain how it would meet its payroll requirement.