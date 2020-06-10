District Four count signed off

After 35 days, the recount of ballots cast on March 2 concluded yesterday with the certification of the results of both the General and Regional Elections in District Four, the largest and most contentious electoral district.

According to opposition-nominated member of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Sase Gunraj, everyone is now waiting on Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield’s reports.

“The Chief Election Officer (CEO) had asked for five days after the last box was counted…this is day two. We are ahead of schedule and I am expecting the reports in a few days. Pursuant to the Order the Commission will make a declaration three days after receipt of the CEO’s report,” he explained to media yesterday.