GuySuCo almost 9,500 tonnes short of first crop target

The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) has missed its sugar production target for the first crop of 2020 by almost 9,500 tonnes, according to the main sugar workers’ union, the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU).

The corporation was aiming for a target of 46,476 tonnes from production at its three operable estates, Albion, Blairmont and Uitvlugt. Production had been extended at Albion and Blairmont by several weeks to reduce the shortfall.

In a press statement issued yesterday, GAWU said it was informed that sugar production reached only 37,013 tonnes of sugar, which represents a shortfall of 9,462 tonnes.