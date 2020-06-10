Trinidad: Cops, soldiers charged with humiliating homeless man

(Trinidad Express) The Trinidad and Tobago Regiment is confirming that two of its soldiers, along with two police officers, have been charged in connection with an incident that happened with the “homeless humiliation” in the first days of the Covid-19 lock down.

In a statement on Tuesday, the regiment said that it would continue to cooperate with the police as the case was investigated.

The nature of the charges was not mentioned.

However, at a TTPS media briefing on Tuesday Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob said “The (investigating) officers went about locating the persons involved in the incident and continued the investigation. A file was submitted and they got instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). But before that even occurred, both police officers were in fact charged for discreditable conduct.”

He said the investigators went to the DPP’s office on Tuesday regarding the charges ranging from assault to mischief in public office.

In late March, videos emerged on social media showing what appeared the law enforcement officers patrolling the streets of Port of Spain in the dark hours of the morning, and forcing two men to drink alcohol and do sprints and push-ups to avoid being arrested and charged with an undisclosed offence.

The giggling officers are heard telling one man, who appears to be homeless, to drink from the bottle in “one shot, go on, or else you getting a case eh”.

Another man who is forced to drink the entire contents of a bottle in two gulps, is told “run with the van” and when he does not immediately begin, he is told by an officer “come on Usain, you have two seconds. I feel right I go shoot you”.



The officer then takes the safety off his rifle and points it through the rear window of the vehicle in the direction of the man, who is told, “let’s go, come on, and don’t let the van leave you…and I want you to say left, right, left”.

The man is then seen sprinting along the sidewalk, chased by the officers in their vehicle, and told to do push-ups. When the laughing officers are satisfied, the man is told to go on his way, since he “get a bligh”.

Another pedestrian is handed a bottle and told to “swallow, drink all in one shot, or else you going down the road”.

The man is also asked to “raise your head” so he can drink the contents of the bottle easier.

The Express shared the videos with Commissioner Griffith and has asked for a response.

He said: “Anyone who can assist in providing the vehicle number and approximate time of incidents, please forward to 482 4279 (GARY). I want to deal with these officers as quickly as possible. We are trying to confirm the time and date. We have the location”.

He added: “As mentioned, which seem to upset some, the ttps must not and would not abuse their authority during this period, which includes excessive use of force. Hence the reason why I stated the truth, which was that the police cannot arrest anyone if they venture outdoors. But we would persuade all to use the law of common sense and remain indoors unless absolutely necessary to do otherwise”.

He said the videos showed an abuse of power “and I intend to deal with it. We do not want such individuals wearing a uniform.”