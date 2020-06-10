Le Repentir is a national disgrace

Dear Editor,

“I can’t breathe” and it’s not Floyd’s cries heard worldwide but the state of our burial ground the Le Repentir which is a national disgrace. Old Smokey is also littered with scrap vehicles.

Someone had a bright idea of burning the dead spirits and destroyed a number of graves including my parents’ ones.

It has been the custom for many of us to visit the graves of our beloved especially on Mothers’ and Fathers’ day where you sit quietly in reflection.

I’ve been overseas (London) and sat eating lunch in a Burial Ground in an atmosphere of tranquility.

A friend of mine returned ex U.S.A to see his wife’s grave only to discover that it had collapsed into the drain below.

I trust that this mail would catch the attention of those who are responsible for its condition.

Yours faithfully,

(Name and address supplied)