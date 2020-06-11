2017 study identified Clonbrook as best location for natural gas pipeline

While identifying Clonbrook, Mahaica on the East Coast of Demerara, as the best location for bringing natural gas to shore for domestic use, a 2017 desk study done for the APNU+AFC government put the cost of doing this at US$304 million at least.

“The Clonbrook landing site is the optimal landing site for the 30 MMcfd [million cubic feet per day] pipeline,” the desk study of the “Options, Cost, Economics, Impacts, and Key Considerations of Transporting and Utilizing Natural Gas from Offshore Guyana for the Generation of Electricity”, United Kingdom company Energy Narrative, stated. It added that this option would cost US$304 million, including US$165 million, for the offshore pipeline, US$43.5 million for a compression station and separation plant onshore, and US$95.4 million for onshore pipelines to bring natural gas to power stations at Vreed-en-Hoop, Kingston, Garden of Eden, and Canefield.

Comparing the cost to seven other locations, the study notes, “The offshore pipeline is estimated to cost between US$165 million and US$270 million to build, depending on the size and landing site location. On shore compression and separation of the LPG is estimated to cost between US$43 million and US$114 million. Finally, distributing the natural gas to the various electricity generation location is estimated to cost between US$95 million and $127 million for the various proposed landing sites.”