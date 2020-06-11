Business slow at reopened City Mall

Following its closure for nearly nine weeks due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, the City Mall reopened last week and those concessionaires who have resumed selling say business has been slow.

Despite restrictions preventing the operations of some businesses not classified as essential services, a number have moved to reopen.

During a visit to the reopened mall, Stabroek News observed that upon entering persons were required to have their hands sprayed with sanitizer. They were also required to wear a face mask.