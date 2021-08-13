Cinemas announce plans to reopen despite concessions ban

Although initially saying that they would be unable to operate without concessions, Caribbean Cinemas at the Giftland Mall and MovieTowne Guyana yesterday both announced plans to reopen.

The Giftland Mall on its Facebook page yesterday announced that the Caribbean Cinemas will be reopening on August 19. It also asked in advance that customers be in compliant with the COVID-19 regulations stipulated by the Ministry of Public Health.

When contacted, a representative from Giftland Mall told Stabroek News that officials are still in the planning stages but the intention is to reopen with all COVID-19 guidelines in place.