Giftland Mall partially reopens

With more services being allowed to operate, the Giftland Mall has partially reopened.

In a telephone interview, Davindra Deonarine, Chief Operations Manager, told Stabroek News yesterday that with the reopening, the mall has instituted strict guidelines for persons to follow, including a security team monitoring the entrances to ensure that persons are washing their hands and ensuring social distancing is maintained at all times. He added that the mall continues to do routine checks to ensure that customers and staff are complying with the COVID-19 guidelines.

Following the initial implementation of COVID-19 measures, only the FoodMaxx Supermarket and the pharmacy at the mall were in operation.