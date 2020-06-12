COVID-19: Funding agencies reaching out to challenged CARICOM countries

As the region moves to create a collective response to some of the setbacks that have arisen out of the advent of COVID-19 and its impact on the economies of the respective countries, there are indications that some of the key entities for the planning and execution of collective responses, including the Caribbean Commu-nity (CARICOM) are beginning to take practical initiatives to design ways of tackling their collective challenges head on.

On Wednesday, the George-town-based CARICOM Secretariat issued a media release disclosing some of the details of a virtual meeting of CARICOM Ministers of Agriculture “that included the participation of high-level authorities of the agriculture sector, representatives of financial institutions, development organizations and donors.”