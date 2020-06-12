CCJ affirms COTED decision to up tariff on hydraulic cement imported into Barbados -raps CARICOM and Bridgetown for failing to undertake consultations

While affirming a decision of the Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) to raise tariffs on “other hydraulic cement” imported into Barbados, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on Wednesday declared that both CARICOM and Barbados failed in their respective duties to conduct prior consultation with the affected importer—Rock Hard Cement Limited.

Rock Hard would later take the Barbadian government and CARICOM to court to challenge the increase.

The Court also granted Arawak Cement Company Limited, the only domestic producer of cement in Barbados, leave to intervene in the proceedings.