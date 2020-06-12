Lusignan prison escapee nabbed in Suriname

A 2017 prison escapee has been captured in Suriname.

Paul Goriah, one of thirteen prisoners to escape from the Lusignan prison in July 2017, was last Thursday captured by Surinamese police along with two other Guyanese men as they were suspected of attempted robbery.

According to a release posted on the Korps Politie Suriname Facebook page, the three men who were identified as Krisshaun D, 21; Kevin S, 25; and Gordon L, 54; are suspects in an attempted robbery of a family in the Nickerie District on May 27. Further details of the attempted robbery on the post state that one of the residents of the home was in the kitchen at the time when she was suddenly set upon by a man who was armed with a hammer and had entered the house through the open kitchen door.