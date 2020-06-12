New Seer espousing well-known binary division of humanity

Dear Editor,

Within hours of the announcement of the close of tabulation of votes cast in the March 2 general elections, there arose among us a Seer, who had been a law-giver, attorney-general Mr Nandlall. The Seer proclaimed in his solemn tone the meaning of his party’s numerical lead in the tabulation. His voice describes it as, in part, the triumph of good over evil.

In the same hour his chief declared that Guyana’s leaders must be gracious toward one another.

The new Seer has fallen back on a well-known binary division of humanity that has seldom led to an uplifting experience for the quality of life. He also described the tabulation results as a triumph of the rule of law over anarchy and of democracy over thuggery (physical or verbal). We will all doubtless speculate on the composition of the ranks of those blessed who are on the spotless side of Good as well as those who make up the side of unredeemed Evil.

In a society that dismisses investigation of “humans being brutal to humans” an inspired Seer can still talk of thuggery as being the behaviour of the other side.

Yours faithfully,

Eusi Kwayana