Any polls declaration should be respected

Executive member of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) Dr Rupert Roopnaraine yesterday maintained that any declaration coming from the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on the March 2 elections should be respected.

“If the PPP won… the elections commission should make a declaration and once they make a declaration of course it should be respected. We have to get past all that and recognize that we owe the country responsible leadership. There is enough to do in Guyana,” Roopnaraine said during an interview with E-Networks’ Newsroom.