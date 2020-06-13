Dear Editor,

I have noted the clumsy but malicious “spin” by the APNU/AFC cabal on comments I made on a recent Zoom programme with Ed Layne. I invite all Guyanese to re-watch the programme and hear for themselves what was said.

The APNU/AFC has lost these Elections and in an effort to bury the results of the recount process, they are deliberately obfuscating issues and spreading propaganda.

I never attacked or threatened public servants. I maintain that Public Servants have nothing to worry about and nothing to fear from a PPP/C Government. Our professionals are valuable and important. However, the “political appointees” in the Ministries and Agencies who have recently renewed contracts (some, days after the recount confirmed a PPP/C victory) should be put on notice that this is improper, unconstitutional and unlawful.

I reiterate that it is wrong to tie a new Government down with clauses in new contracts to pay tax dollars to political operatives whose services would have concluded. In my comments, I was referring specifically to political appointees. In contrast, persons appointed by the Public Service Commission have security of tenure and function under different arrangements so that is a separate matter.

It is not surprising that the ones who are benefitting from these renewed contracts are peddling lies and misinformation daily. Public servants, who professionally execute their functions and mandate, will continue to do so freely. That is to say, public servants irrespective of race, age, gender, ethnicity, class and political affiliation will work and benefit under a PPP/C Government. Our manifesto outlines betterment for all Guyanese, inclusive of and specifically for, Guyana’s public servants.

Yours faithfully,

Bishop Juan Edghill