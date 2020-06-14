Report of CARICOM observer team completed

The highly-anticipated report from the CARICOM team which observed the recount of the March 2nd General and Regional Elections has been completed and will be delivered to GECOM Chairperson Claudette Singh very soon.

“On behalf of the Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community, His Excellency Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, I would like to inform you that the Report of the CARICOM Observer Team on the Recount of Guyana’s General and Regional Elections of 2 March 2020 will be delivered to the Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission imminently,” Leonard Robertson, Communications Adviser of the Office of the Secretary General of CARICOM said today in response to questions from Stabroek News.

Public Relations Officer of GECOM, Yolanda Ward has not yet replied to this newspaper’s request for answers on if Chairperson Singh already has the report.

According to the gazetted recount order, “The CARICOM Scrutinising Team shall submit a report to the Commission which may include their observations, recommendations, and conclusions”

This newspaper understands that the seven-member commission will meet tomorrow at 11am to begin the first round of discussions on Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield’s report which has said that the recount result is not credible. It is unclear if they will then also be given a copy of the CARICOM report.

Led by Senior Lecturer in the Department of Government at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Cynthia Barrow-Giles, the three-member team arrived in Guyana on May 2nd and observed the recount of ballot boxes for 33 days beginning on May 6th. The two other members are John Jarvis, Commissioner of the Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission and Sylvester King, Deputy Supervisor of Elections of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.