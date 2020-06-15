GECOM Chair expected to receive CARICOM observer report today

Having completed and delivered their report to CARICOM on observations of the recount of the March 2nd General and Regional elections here, the three-member CARICOM team is today scheduled to leave for their respective home countries.

Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chairperson Claudette Singh is expected to formally receive the report this morning.

“On behalf of the Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community, His Excellency Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, I would like to inform you that the Report of the CARICOM Observer Team on the Recount of Guyana’s General and Regional Elections of 2 March 2020 will be delivered to the Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission imminently,” Leonard Robertson, Communications Adviser of the Office of the Secretary General of CARICOM yesterday said in response to questions from Stabroek News.