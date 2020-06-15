Cyclist dies in Corentyne accident

Police in Berbice are investigating a fatal accident involving a pedal cyclist and an off-duty police constable along the Number 68 Village Road, Corentyne yesterday afternoon.

Dead is Malchan Ramdanny also known as `Rasta’, 47, a labourer of Number 69 Village, Corentyne.

According to information gathered, around 4.30 pm yesterday, the police constable, Navendra Jodhan, who is stationed at the New Amsterdam Police Station, was proceeding up the Corentyne on motorcycle CJ 8224 when the accident occurred.

Stabroek News was told that the pedal cyclist was proceeding along the western side of the road ahead of Jodhan who was behind a motor car.

However, as Jodhan was about to pass the pedal cyclist, the pedal cyclist allegedly turned into Jodhan’s path in an attempt to cross the road, which resulted in a collision.

Both men were rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital where Ramdanny was pronounced dead on arrival.

As of last evening Jodhan was transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was said to be in a serious condition.