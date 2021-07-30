Corentyne pedal cyclist dies in Nigg accident

A pedal cyclist from Albion, Corentyne died yesterday after he was struck by a car along the Nigg Village, Corentyne Public Road just around midday.

Dead is Mohabir Ramnarine, 59.

According to information gathered, motorcar, PLL 9976 which was being driven by Brian Kendall, 50, of Brighton Village, Corentyne, was proceeding west along the Nigg Public Road allegedly at a fast rate.

The Guyana Police Force last evening in a statement said, “It is alleged that the pedal cycle was proceeding in the said direction ahead of the motorcar when the said motorcar collided with the rear wheel of the pedal cycle. As a result, the pedal cyclist hit the left side window screen and subsequently fell onto the road surface causing him to receive injuries about his body.”

The man was picked up in an unconscious state by the police and was escorted to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where he succumbed while receiving treatment.

His body is presently lying at Ramoo’s Funeral Parlour awaiting an autopsy.