Lowenfield granted interim injunction against GECOM over dismissal motion

Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield has been granted an interim injunction barring the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) from discussing a motion for his dismissal.

“Justice (Jo-Ann) Barlow granted an order this afternoon restraining GECOM from proceeding with the hearing of the notice of motion for dismissal based on the complaint by Shadick and Gunraj which is the subject of the court action until the 9th August when she delivers her ruling on the Lowenfield injunction application,” the CEO’s attorney Nigel Hughes told Stabroek News last evening.

He explained that the delay was occasioned by a request from GECOM’s attorney Kim Kyte who requested leave to file an application in response to the submission for injunctive relief.