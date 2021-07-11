No injunctions preventing GECOM vote on dismissal motions – Shadick and Gunraj 

Government-nominated Elections Commissioner Bibi Shadick is hoping that the lawsuit filed by Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield will not delay the adjudication of the motion for his dismissal since no injunction has been granted by the court.

“As far as I’m concerned, we should go ahead but from dealing with this Chair over the last year she has always maintained that once a matter is in the court the Commission can’t act. I hope in this case she allows the matter to continue unless an injunction is granted,” Shadick told Stabroek News.