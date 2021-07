Six families lose homes in Rasville fire -blaze started by child playing with lighter

Six Rasville families lost their homes on Saturday after an apartment building was gutted in a fire started by a child.

The fire occurred sometime after 3 pm at Lot 45 Rasville, Roxanne Burnham Gardens.

Deputy Fire Chief Gregory Wickham told Sunday Stabroek that the Fire Service’s investigations revealed that a child was left unattended in one of the apartments and set the house ablaze while playing with a lighter. No one else was at home at that time.