Two more COVID deaths, 57 new cases

Two more COVID-19 fatalities were yesterday reported along with 57 new cases of the virus.

The Ministry of Health in a press release stated that the country’s total number of COVID-19 deaths increased to 535. The latest fatalities were identified as a 65-year-old man from Region Four and a 67- year-old woman from Region Six. They both died while receiving care at a medical institution.

Meanwhile, the country’s total number of cases has increased to 22,372. These cases came after some 1,326 tests were done, thus increasing the total number done to date to 223,187.