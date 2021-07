The driver involved in the accident at Mabura, Region Ten, that claimed the life of Pretipaul Jaigobin, on April 1, was on Wednesday charged with causing his death.

Nand Singh, 43, of West Coast Demerara, appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrate’s Court, where he was charged with the offence of causing death by dangerous driving.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge and was placed on $200,000 bail.