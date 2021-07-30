Fuel truck driver died of brain haemorrhage after blunt trauma

A post-mortem examination conducted on Laurel Samaroo, the man who was found dead in a fuel truck along the Tuschen Public Road, East Bank Essequibo, has found that he died as a result of bleeding in the brain caused by blunt trauma to the head.

The examination was done on Monday by pathologist Nehaul Singh, who gave the cause of death as cerebral haemorrhage and noted that it was due to blunt trauma caused by a heavy instrument.

Samaroo, 31, of Tuschen Housing Scheme was found dead last Saturday with a head wound.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF), in a statement, said the deceased was discovered in the truck by a Parika businessman, who is also the owner of the vehicle. The discovery was made at about 2 am on Saturday.

Enquiries by the police disclosed that on Friday at about 9 pm Samaroo uplifted the fuel truck from Parika and left to go home. However, the businessman later noticed the truck was parked along the road and he went to check. Upon checking, he saw Samaroo lying in the front seat and he appeared to be sleeping.

The businessman then attempted to wake Samaroo but after his attempts proved to be futile, he decided to contact the Leonora Police Station. The police went to the scene where detectives examined Samaroo’s body and found marks of violence. The police said that Samaroo had what appeared to be a wound to the right side of his head.

Meanwhile Samaroo’s haversack, wallet and keys were found behind a stall in the market area after further checks were made in the vicinity of the truck. His body was escorted to the Leonora Cottage Hospital before it was taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Home.