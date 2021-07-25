Tuschen man found dead in fuel truck with head wound

The police suspect foul play after the body of a man was found dead in a fuel truck along the Tuschen Public Road, East Bank Essequibo, in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF), in a statement, said that the deceased, 31-year-old Laurel Samaroo, of Tuschen Housing Scheme, was discovered in the truck by a Parika businessman, who is also the owner of the vehicle. The discovery was made at about 2 am yesterday morning.

Enquiries by the police disclosed that on Friday at about 9 pm Samaroo uplifted the fuel truck from Parika and left to go home. However, the businessman noticed the truck was parked along the road and he went to check. Upon checking, he saw Samaroo lying in the front seat and he appeared to be sleeping.