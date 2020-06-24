Berbice constable succumbs after Corentyne accident

Navindra Jodhan, a Berbice policeman who was hospitalised after an accident just over a week ago, succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital yesterday.

On June 14, around 4.30, Jodhan, 30, who was off-duty at the time, was proceeding on motorcycle CJ 88224 among a group of bikers when he was involved in an accident along the Number 68 Village Public Road.

Stabroek News was told that pedal cyclist Malchan Ramdanny, 47, was proceeding along the western side of the road ahead of Jodhan, who was reportedly behind a motor car.