City CCTV system has yielded ‘lots’ of charges – Ramjattan

The Close Circuit Television (CCTV) security system which saw the installation of more than one hundred cameras in and around the city continues to function and has led to the arrest and prosecution of “lots” of traffic and crime offenders to date.

“It is functioning. We put it up there for offences being committed so that we can have what is called a video recording of what is taking place in our city,” de facto Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan recently told Stabroek News.

Ramjattan said since the establishment of the system, “lots” of persons who were found in breach of the law have been arrested and charged with the aid of video recordings obtained from the cameras.