Imperative for GECOM Chair to lawfully declare winner without further haste

Dear Editor,

Now that CARICOM or the most “appropriate interlocutor” of the elections has issued its report, upholding the integrity of the will of the electorate as exercised in the free and fair elections held on March 2, 2020, it is imperative for the GECOM Chair to lawfully declare the obvious winner without further haste.

To be clear, the winner of the people’s confidence is the PPP/C.

It is worth repeating that seminal paragraph from the CARICOM report:

“Overall, while we acknowledge that there were some defects in the recount of the March 02, 2020 votes cast for the General and Regional elections in Guyana, the Team did not witness anything which would render the recount and by extension the casting of the ballot on March 02, so grievously deficient procedurally or technically, (despite some irregularities), or sufficiently deficient to have thwarted the will of the people and consequently preventing the election results and its declaration by GECOM from reflecting the will of the voters. The actual count of the vote was indeed transparent”.

It is also time for the incumbent de facto administration to finally respect the majority will of the people and initiate that imminent process of a lawful transition.

In the interim and as was duly noted by CARICOM: “Any aggrieved political party has been afforded the right to seek redress before the courts in the form of an election petition”.

Yours faithfully,

Rakesh Rampertab