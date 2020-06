Execution key to winning series says Roach -No pressure on bowling department

West Indies fast bowler, Kemar Roach, believes execution will be the determining factor to who wins the Wisden Trophy in the three-Test series against England next month.

The 31-year-old quick engaged the media via zoom virtual press conference Sunday to discuss the prospects of the series.

According to Roach when asked about the key to a series victory he reckoned, “I think it is just about executing our plans as best as we can.”