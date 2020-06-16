Boxing’s Hall of Fame —our latest inductee is former southpaw Andrew Murray Jnr., who reigned undefeated as Commonwealth champion for four years

The late Andrew Alphonso Murray Jnr., lived for boxing.

Boxing wasn’t just a sport, it was a passion, an addiction almost, that Murray Jnr., just could not get enough of.

He ate, slept and dreamt boxing until finally boxing consumed him, caused his death actually.

At a time when he was just about to embark on his second career after retiring as a prize fighter, Murray Jnr., died tragically in a car accident on January 26, 2002 whilst he was making plans to promote a boxing card in Linden.

Reports are that he was returning from Linden alone when his car skidded off the Linden Highway and went over a bridge. He was eventually rescued and taken to the hospital but later died.