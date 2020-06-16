Boxing’s Hall of Fame

The late Andrew Alphonso Murray Jnr., lived for boxing.
Boxing wasn’t just a sport, it was a passion, an addiction almost, that Murray Jnr., just could not get enough of.
He ate, slept and dreamt boxing until finally boxing consumed him, caused his death actually.
At a time when he was just about to embark on his second career after retiring as a prize fighter, Murray Jnr., died tragically in a car accident on January 26, 2002 whilst he was making plans to promote a boxing card in Linden.
Reports are that he was returning from Linden alone when his car skidded off the Linden Highway and went over a bridge. He was eventually rescued and taken to the hospital but later died.