Hope confident of return to past Test form

MANCHESTER, England, CMC – Stylish West Indies middle-order batsman Shai Hope believes he has it in him to repeat the amazing heroics at Headingly in 2017 when he led his side to one of their most famous wins against England.

Hope, who is here with 24 other West Indies players for the three-Test Wisden series beginning next month, says it’s just a matter of self-belief.

Three years ago, against all odds, he crafted two of the greatest innings in West Indies Test history – 147 and 118 not out –, becoming the first batsman to make tons in the same match.

He was immediately catapulted into the limelight, and was named one of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Year. He shared the spotlight with Kraigg Brathwaite who fell just five runs short of a similar double, with scores of 134 and 95 as the pair shared century stands in both innings.

“I just need to have the continued belief in myself … back my ability … because I know I can get it done, it’s not like I haven’t done it before. It’s a case of making sure I make the most of these opportunities and do whatever I can to make the team win,” the 26-year-old Hope told members of the media via a Zoom link from the team’s base at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday.

“Obviously, you’re going to be hard on yourself, especially when you know you can get something done but it’s not really portraying on the stats.”

Hope has displayed imperious form in the One-Day Internationals, where he averages 52. During the last three years, he has made eight centuries and 13 fifties in ODIs, at an average of 57 – the best figures by a wicket-keeper in West Indies history. Last year, he scored 1,345 runs at an average of 61.13 – including a memorable match-winning ton against India in Chennai.

However, he has struggled in the Test format, with an average of 27. Since the West Indies’ famous win at Leeds, he has not passed three figures and over that three-year period has averaged a paltry 19.

“Red-ball batting is definitely my favourite part of the game but the runs and the stats aren’t exactly where we want them to be, but I’m working towards that,” he said.

Earlier this week, assistant coach Roddy Estwick urged the batting star to rediscover his Test form in the upcoming “bio-secure” series in which matches will be played at Ageas Bowl in Southampton July 8-12, and at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 16-20 and 24-28, behind closed doors.