Appeal Court to rule tomorrow on GECOM declaration challenge

Guyana’s Court of Appeal is set to rule tomorrow on the challenge that has been mounted to prevent the Guyana Elections Com-mission (GECOM) from using the results of the recount from the March 2nd elections to make a final declaration.

The announcement was made yesterday afternoon by the President of the Court’s panel, Justice of Appeal Dawn Gregory, after four hours of arguments by lawyers on the case brought by Eslyn David against the Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield and the Guy-ana Elections Commission (GECOM) to stop the declaration of the results of the polls.

Justice Gregory’s announcement came just at the end of a sharp exchange between Kim Kyte-Thomas, counsel for GECOM Chair Claudette Singh, and one of the respondents, Attorney General (AG) Basil Williams.