Trinidad: Brothers stab each other to death

(Trinidad Express) Three murders were recorded yesterday. Dead are Kerron “Kayo” Prince, 34, of Olton Road, Arima; Christopher Williams, 26, and Gabriel Joseph, 30, both of Petit Valley.

Prince’s bullet-riddled body was found at about 7 a.m. yesterday in Sherwood Park, Arima. Residents told police they heard gunshots Friday night but saw nothing. Prince’s body was seen near a drain at the side of the road yesterday morning.

In an unrelated incident, Williams and Joseph—who police said were brothers—died after stabbing each other in Petit Valley. The incident took place at about 2 p.m. along Barker Trace, off Pioneer Drive.

Residents heard a commotion and two men were seen fighting. They both had objects in their hands, residents said. Both were stabbed multiple times.

The cause for the altercation was not determined up to last night.