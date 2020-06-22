Barbados restaurants see ‘best day’ in a while

(Barbados Nation) FOR SOME South Coast restaurants, Father’s Day saw the biggest increase in business since Government eased some of the coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions.

Executive chef at Buzo Osteria Italiana in Hastings, Christ Church, Nakita Goddard, said that since fully reopening on June 7, their dining-in service had been slow, but there was a turnaround on June 21.

“We always get big crowds on special occasions like Mother’s Day, but at that time we only prepared the food to go because of the restrictions.

“But Father’s Day has been amazing for us, and given the restrictions and seating arrangements, we did our best to accommodate, so I can easily say we will cater for about 120 to 150 people and that’s great business for a time like this,” Goddard said.