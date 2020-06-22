An outrageous attempt by Mr Fisher to aid the subversion of our democracy

Dear Editor,

“Bart S. Fisher is a partner in JJ&B, which represents the APNU+AFC Coalition” this is the disclaimer on an Op-ed in the Washington Examiner written by the high priced lobbyist hired by Joseph Harmon to influence the American government to disregard Guyana’s elections results.

Fisher makes an argument that alternates between the ridiculous and outright claptrap, but then Fisher falsely says “Rep. Yvette Clarke, a Democrat from New York and co-chairwoman of the Caribbean Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives, has flagged this attempted election heist by the PPP, and warned the international community, including the U.S., the Organization of American States, and Caricom to stop interfering in Guyana’s internal affairs”. It would seem APNU+AFC has found a true partner that mirrors their characteristics. Fisher previously lied to the US Government when he claimed to have been retained to represent the Government of Guyana.

Congresswoman Clarke will no doubt clear the air in the coming days but Guyanese need not wait to condemn Fisher’s outrageous attempt to aid the subversion of our democracy and must let Fisher and others understand that US Government sanctions have been promised for anyone who seeks to benefit from the electoral fraud perpetuated by Mr. Mingo and his as yet unknown co-conspirators.

My understanding of the US State Department statement is it does not preclude American citizens from serious consequences and personal sanctions.

Yours faithfully,

Robin Singh