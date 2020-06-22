Congrats for upholding democracy

Dear Editor,

Congratulations ABC

EU/Caricom/OAS for ensuring democracy is upheld in Guyana.

Congrats all who maintained vigilance and security over the ballots.

Congrats all minor parties who played a major role in standing up for decency, transparency and democracy.

Congrats to the people of Guyana who maintained peace.

Congrats the Iron Lady who defied all and proved her mettle.

Congrats PPP/C who benefits from it all.

Congrats to the new President Dr. Irfaan Ali.

Yours faithfully,

Gokarran Sukhdeo