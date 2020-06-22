Porter wants return of glory days at Flamingo

With his storied playing career transitioning into the realm of coaching, long serving servant of Flamingo Football Club Shem Porter, disclosed that he intends to add another bow to his quiver by becoming an executive of the entity in a bid to resuscitate its fortunes.

This was revealed during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport yesterday. According to Porter, who serves as the Club’s captain, the primary aim of moving into the administration and executive realm, is to restore the club to its former glory days of years past while providing an avenue for young men to harness their talents.

Porter declared, “I am forming back a strong executive and will attempt to restore the club back to its glory days. We need and have people that have the love for the club and want to be a part of the executive to strengthen it. We want individuals who believe in developing the club and that is my plan.”