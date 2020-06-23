News photographer killed on assignment in Barbados

(Trinidad Express) A Barbados Nation photographer who was responding to a report that a man was kill-ed at Bishop’s Court Hill, St Michael, was attacked and killed yesterday.

Christoff Griffith arrived ahead of the police.

The incident occurred at the abandoned residence of the Anglican Bishop of Barbados where some workers were on the job.

Bishop Michael Maxwell was among those at the scene.

The Media Association of Trinidad and Tobago extended condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Griffith.

MATT stated: “Mr Griffith was killed earlier today while on assignment. This tragic incident brings into focus the increasing risks and threats faced by journalists doing their jobs. Our association calls for media owners and managers to ensure security for media workers working both in the field and within newsrooms. Rest in peace, Christoff.”

The Association of Caribbean Media Workers (ACM) said it condemns this and all other ruthless forms of attacks on journalists and the media throughout the world.

“This incident highlights the vulnerability of media professionals and calls for greater vigilance by all when out in the field. We call for swift action in apprehending the perpetrator responsible.”

The Barbados Associa-tion of Journalists & Media Workers also issued the following statement.

It is with deep sadness that the Executive of the Barbados Association of Journalists & Media Workers joins with media workers around the island in mourning the loss of one of our own.

The media fraternity has lost one of its brightest young sparks in Christoff Griffith who was killed in the line of duty. We wish to take this opportunity to express condolences to his family.

There will be time to reflect on how this tragedy will impact the way how things are done in the media going forward, but at this time we believe it is more important to remember Christoff as an asset, not just to the Nation Publishing Company where he worked, but to the profession as a whole.

We are saddened that his life and career has been cut short, for a young man who was always willing to listen and to learn more about his chosen craft.

We specifically extend condolences to his colleagues at the Nation and the wider One Caribbean Media.

BARJAM is also hopeful that the Royal Barbados Police Force will be able to swiftly bring to justice the person responsible for his death.

This has hit all of us in the media especially hard, particularly at a time when journalists are on the frontline trying to keep the members of the public informed during the COVID-19 pandemic.