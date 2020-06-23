I was simply seeking clarifications from Mr Gaskin

Dear Editor,

This response is to acknowledge Comrade Dominic Gaskin’s reply to my letter published in Stabroek News June 21, 2020 edition under the caption, `Can Mr Gaskin explain what constitutes a seriously rigged election’ and to assure him that my intention was not “polemical”, but simply seeking clarification on the issues I raised by way of questions. Mr Gaskin has stated his clarifications and I accept these, while not agreeing with some of his reasoning.

It was heartening to read Dominic Gaskin’s explanation that on his Facebook page he did not say Mingo was rigging the election on behalf of the APNU+AFC coalition. I am not on Facebook and must concede that what I wrote was prompted by the impression created in the media for a protracted period without a challenge from Comrade Gaskin. Or to be more precise, I have not seen a clarification by him before now on this important point. I accept his explanation and stand corrected.

On the matter of my question to him as to what in his view constituted “seriously rigged elections,” I noted his answer – he is in the quantitative mode, while I am in the qualitative camp. His recognition that forty-plus ballot boxes on the lower East Coast that had ballots with no supporting documents and are important matters to be addressed and investigated was assuring.

My query was never intended to solicit a reversal from Gaskin on his position on “exaggerated” claims by the coalition on PPPC’s rigging in the elections.

I conclude this response by repeating what I said in my initial letter, Mr Gaskin has a right to express his views on the elections and I respect him for doing so.

Yours faithfully,

Tacuma Ogunseye