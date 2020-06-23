Focused Blackwood looking to bat long

`….I think as a team we want to prove everybody wrong’

With the West Indies embarking on the historic three-Test series against England next month, middle order batsman, Jermaine Blackwood believes that the side thrives off of the “underdog tag” and is focused on coming out with a series win.

Speaking on the West Indies social media platform “Maroon Hangout” on Saturday, Blackwood said that he envisioned a good series between the two sides.

When asked about the West Indies, who are ranked eighth in Tests and their history of going in as unlikely winners, Blackwood explained, “I think as a team we strive off of that and we kind of feed from that because when people counting you out you want to prove them wrong and I think as a team we want to prove everybody wrong.”