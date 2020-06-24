Commonwealth Secretary-General underlines validity of recount results

Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland today added to the chorus of international voices expressing concern over the delay in finalizing the March 2nd election result and she said that figures presented by the Chief Election Officer different from those of the recount would be “contrary to the fundamental principles which are treasured by the Commonwealth family and are enshrined in our Commonwealth Charter”.

Commonwealth Secretariat statement on the general election process in Guyana

Statement by: Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland

The Commonwealth continues to be concerned that the 2 March 2020 General Election process in Guyana is not yet concluded. In this regard, I note and welcome today’s statement from the Chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Prime Minister of Barbados, The Hon. Mia Amore Mottley, QC.

On 15 June 2020, I welcomed the CARICOM Observer Report on the recently concluded recount in Guyana. The CARICOM Report was clear that the recount results represented the will of the people of Guyana as expressed on 2 March 2020 when they exercised their right to vote.

It has recently been reported that the Chief Elections Officer has presented results to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) that do not reflect that which was certified at the end of the recount process. If this is indeed true, it would be contrary to the fundamental principles which are treasured by the Commonwealth family and are enshrined in our Commonwealth Charter.

We call on all responsible parties to consider the consequences to Guyana’s reputation as a democratic country if such an approach was allowed to stand.

We commend the people of Guyana for your continued patience and peace and we encourage you to continue to do so. The Commonwealth Charter recognises the inalienable right of individuals to participate in democratic processes, in particular through free and fair elections in shaping the society in which they live and for this right to be protected and respected.

Guyana is a valued member of our Commonwealth family and I encourage all stakeholders in Guyana to honour their constitutional duties by ensuring a fair and transparent political process.