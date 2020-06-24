Dear Editor,

I respond to the unfortunate death of a young woman in the Pomeroon as per story carried in the Guyana Chronicle on June 20, 2020.

Rehanna Rahaman, a 19-year-old of Karawab village in the Upper Pomeroon is from all appearances another domestic violence statistic. This young woman in her prime, full with child was allegedly beaten to death by a beast whom she gave herself to and whose child she was carrying. Allegedly, we can assume, a man who spared her no mercy even in her state of vulnerability. A man who left her to bleed. Perhaps a misguided young man. But nevertheless a man who is apparently her killer. She has gone and her baby has also lost its chances of being born because mom’s life was snuffed out by someone whom she perhaps loved, trusted and made herself vulnerable to.

Why and what could have caused this tragedy? The answer does not really matter. Not to me, it does not. There is no reference to self-defence just the flimsy story that she fell and bled to death. Even that does not matter- at least, not to me, it does not.

Both engagement with a woman and fatherhood should be privileged positions for men to have. However, some men should never be fathers and have the privilege to do what it takes to even become a biological father. How we raise our children to understand these positions needs addressing. This ought to be done with a view to clarifying and enforcing values that would serve families and consequently our children and their relationships better. These values, norms and mores will work towards keeping them safe and helping them to make life-sustaining decisions. The way we raise our children to respond to and resolve conflicts in the home and otherwise; the way we empower them for independence and mental strength impacts their choices, lives and society.

Our society must work towards developing zero tolerance to domestic violence and deaths resulting from such. This is not limited to protection of one gender, though I recognize our young women appear most often to be more vulnerable and easy victims. Our young people both men and women need support, counseling, advice, avenues to channel their energies, anger and frustrations in ways that do not bring about their destruction. I pray justice is served in a manner that would bring peace to the grieving families and community. Rest in peace with your unborn child Rehanna Rahaman. Rest among the angels.

Yours faithfully,

Debra Archer