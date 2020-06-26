African, East European fresh foods virtual trade fair can be template for Caribbean

With the COVID-19 pandemic challenging the international community to find ways around the restraints imposed by social distancing, there is evidence that some countries are already embracing technology to arrive as close as they can to a condition of normalcy insofar as interaction associated with bringing buyers and consumers together is concerned.

Earlier this month saw a novel engagement between a number of fresh-produce companies from Africa and Eastern Europe – trading in fruit, vegetables and other agricultural commodities – participating in a unique online edition of a popular fruit and vegetable trade fair.

Experts from the Geneva-based Inter-national Trade Centre (ITC) provided the technical support necessary to enable the participating groups to be part of the novel format of the United Fresh LIVE! event, comprising virtual booths, chat functions, and digital marketing material.