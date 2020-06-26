Bourda vendors forced to reduce produce prices due to lack of customers

Almost 3 months after the institution of guidelines to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and nearly four months since Elections Day, vendors in Bourda Market continue to outline the hardships that they face on a daily basis by the absence of many of their usual customers.

Vendors said that they have been forced to reduce the prices of their produce in order to avoid spoilage. “People ain’t coming out, so before we leh these [fruits] spoil we jus dropping the price for everything,” one vendor noted, as he pointed to his sign which advertised that he was selling 8 mangoes for $100, when he would usually sell 7 mangoes for $1000. The vendor added that mainly because of the implemented guidelines due to COVID-19, persons are still of the view that it is completely unsafe to shop at the marketplace.