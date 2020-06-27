Updated: Three dead after Cummings Lodge fire

Three persons are now dead after a fire of unknown origin destroyed a Cummings Lodge apartment building this evening.

Their bodies were discovered after firefighters were able to finally put of the blaze.

According to persons living in the area, the large apartment building, located next to the Cummings Lodge Secondary School, was home to several families.

The origins of the fire is currently unknown but electrical issues are suspected to be the cause.

Firefighters took almost two hours to contain the fire.