Family of three dies in Cummings Lodge fire

A family of three was burnt to death and two dozen other persons lost their homes after a fire of unknown origin destroyed a Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara, apartment complex last evening.

Dead are Dawall Ifill, 14, his mother Beverly Miller, 40, and his step-father Martin Lewis, 46, of Sixth Street, Cummings Lodge. Their bodies were discovered after firefighters were finally able to put out the blaze at around 7pm last evening.

According to eyewitnesses, the three were trapped in a room which had a grilled door and were unable to escape. When the firefighters retrieved their bodies from under the debris, they were clumped together as if they had been holding on to each other prior to or during their last moments. Neighbours also said that the three deceased could be heard shouting for help while the flames consumed their apartment.