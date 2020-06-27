ND&S Furniture Store destroyed in ‘suspicious’ fire

The ND&S Furniture Store and its factory, located at La Jalousie, West Coast Demerara (ECD), were destroyed on Thursday evening in what authorities are calling a “suspicious” fire, which has left millions of dollars in losses and more than two dozen employees jobless.

The fire, which is the second to have occurred in the past ten years at the site, started around 11.02pm and quickly ripped through two connecting buildings, at Lot 40 B&C, Gap Road, La Jalousie.

The business is owned by Parsram Mahadeo, who also lived in the upper flat of the three-storey building which also housed the business’ show room and main office. The factory was situated in a separate building.