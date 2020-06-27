US senators call for Granger to concede

A group of United States (US) senators yesterday urged President David Granger to honour the will of the Guyanese people and concede.
The call was made by US Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL), who is the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Western Hemisphere, Transnational Crime, Civilian Security, Democracy, Human Rights, and Global Women’s Issues, along with Senators Jim Risch (R-ID) and Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Chairman and Ranking Member, respectively, of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, as well as Ben Cardin (D-MD).